Charter Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 2.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 571,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon by 336.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 3.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTN. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.69.

Raytheon stock opened at $185.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

