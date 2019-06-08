Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 5,484 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $105,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.81.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

