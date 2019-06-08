CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 12,159 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLR opened at $29.39 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. MKM Partners set a $39.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 12,159 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/cibc-world-markets-inc-sells-12159-shares-of-fluor-co-new-flr.html.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.