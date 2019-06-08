Ciena (CIEN) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ciena to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.46.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,774 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,865. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ciena by 3,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,908,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $59,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,899,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $606,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 471.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.