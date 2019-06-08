Citigroup Cuts Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Price Target to $5.00

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.63.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.00%.

In other Tremont Mortgage Trust news, insider David M. Blackman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Morea acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

