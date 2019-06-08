Citigroup Inc. Has $10.93 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 62.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,546,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.76 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

