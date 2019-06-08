ClearCoin Market Cap Hits $158,654.00 (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, ClearCoin has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClearCoin has a market capitalization of $158,654.00 and $30.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $770.09 or 0.09776079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000291 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ClearCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. The official message board for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co/blog. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClearCoin’s official website is clearcoin.co.

ClearCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

