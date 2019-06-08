Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $61.74 on Friday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

