Cloudera (CLDR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of CLDR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.68. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Michael A. Stankey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,545,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,194,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,523,000 after acquiring an additional 846,359 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 174.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1,507.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 91.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,292,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

