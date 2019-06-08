Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) Director Buys $85,000.00 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Brian D. Brunner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian D. Brunner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Brian D. Brunner bought 926 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,260.80.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Brian D. Brunner bought 1,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Brian D. Brunner purchased 1,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 449.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

