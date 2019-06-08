Coffee (JVA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Coffee in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Coffee from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

JVA opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.80. Coffee has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

