Cognios Capital LLC Acquires 1,349 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $73.82 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $304,355.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $104,095.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,511 shares of company stock worth $4,865,082. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

