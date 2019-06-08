Cohu, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Cohu has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Cohu has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cohu to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

COHU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 424,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cohu has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

