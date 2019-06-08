Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $898.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.75. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.59 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $219,413.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,596.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

