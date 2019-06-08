Comerica Bank Acquires 634 Shares of William Lyon Homes (WLH)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 843.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of William Lyon Homes stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 5.33. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.18 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

