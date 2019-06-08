Comerica Bank Has $33.73 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

NYSE UNP opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Comerica Bank Has $33.73 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/comerica-bank-has-33-73-million-holdings-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.