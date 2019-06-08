Comerica Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

