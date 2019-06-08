Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 17,641 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $39,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.24.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,717 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,878.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 446,313 shares of company stock worth $56,436,155. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

