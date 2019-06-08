Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (IFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 57.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,432,000 after buying an additional 1,021,679 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,172,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 523,254 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 317,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 60,678 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:IFV opened at $19.43 on Friday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

