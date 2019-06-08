Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 17.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 57.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,135,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,893,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 195,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after buying an additional 1,894,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,765,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 302,690 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

