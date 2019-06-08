Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMTL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 554,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 103,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 331,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 183,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 33,932 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.