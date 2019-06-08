Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 391,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $38,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after purchasing an additional 735,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $486,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

SLB opened at $35.60 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

