ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $58.96 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

