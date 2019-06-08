Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Consolidated Edison and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

