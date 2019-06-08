Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In last month shares of Consolidated Water have outperformed its industry. The Company is utilizing the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water. In addition to organic expansion, the company is also working to broaden its operation through strategic acquisition. To further expand its drinking water and wastewater services, the company is working relentlessly to expand its existing operations in the Cayman Islands, and the Bahamas. However, the company’s international operations expose it to negative foreign exchange fluctuations, which may adversely affect its performance. Fluctuation in weather conditions and delay in collection of accounts receivable and the risk of losing major customers, if the company’s exclusive license is not renewed, are headwinds.”

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of CWCO opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $30,454.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $92,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,237 shares of company stock worth $223,560 in the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 115,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.