Contrasting United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH) & Heartland Banccorp (HLAN)

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Bancshares Inc. OH and Heartland Banccorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Banccorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heartland Banccorp has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Heartland Banccorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. OH 18.18% 10.34% 1.00% Heartland Banccorp 23.00% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Heartland Banccorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. OH $43.79 million 1.72 $8.22 million N/A N/A Heartland Banccorp $48.79 million 3.31 $11.41 million $6.67 11.99

Heartland Banccorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Summary

Heartland Banccorp beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

