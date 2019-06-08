Coupa Software (COUP) PT Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coupa Software from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Coupa Software stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coupa Software has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $122.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $74,702.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,833.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $5,909,640.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,913,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,556 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 273,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after buying an additional 1,612,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

