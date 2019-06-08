Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $2,062,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

Shares of CBRL opened at $163.63 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl-shares-sold-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.