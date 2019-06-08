Creativecoin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creativecoin has a total market cap of $385,618.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin (CRYPTO:CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

