Critical Analysis: COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COCA COLA AMATI/ADR $3.55 billion 1.44 $208.52 million $0.41 16.79 Willamette Valley Vineyards $23.08 million 1.52 $2.86 million N/A N/A

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Dividends

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Willamette Valley Vineyards does not pay a dividend. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COCA COLA AMATI/ADR N/A N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 11.48% 9.40% 4.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COCA COLA AMATI/ADR 4 2 0 0 1.33 Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats COCA COLA AMATI/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Zico Coconut Water, Fuze Tea, Goulburn Valley juices, Schweppes, Mother, Deep Spring, Baker Halls, Grinders Coffee, FUZE Tea, L&P, Kiwi Blue and Keri Juice in New Zealand and Minute Maid, Frubu, Fiji Water, and Jucy, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 913 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

