CrypticCoin (CRYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $26,758.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.01009380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00325751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00127511 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003753 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.