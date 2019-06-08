Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s (PLAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating and $67 price target on Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) ahead of the post-close release of F1Q19 (April) results on Tuesday, June 11. Our F1Q19 EPS estimate of $1.15 is unchanged (vs. $1.12 Street), as is our +2.0% blended comp estimate (vs. +1.8% Street). We raise our F2Q19 (July) EPS estimate to $0.90, from $0.89 (vs. $0.89 Street), as we raise our blended comp estimate to +2.3%, from +1.8% (vs. +1.5% Street), from the launch of the Men in Black (MIB): International VR attraction. We still project low-teen percent EPS growth in FY19 of $3.26 (vs. $3.25 prior, $3.08 Street, and $2.84-$3.16 implied guidance), and an acceleration to 20% EPS growth in vs. $3.48 Street).”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $201,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,635 shares of company stock worth $2,185,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,696 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,425,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,072,000 after acquiring an additional 77,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

