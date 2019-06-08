Debitum Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Debitum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Debitum has a total market capitalization of $518,662.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Debitum has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00402432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02440397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00151437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004264 BTC.

About Debitum

Debitum was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. Debitum’s official website is debitum.network.

Buying and Selling Debitum

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

