Diageo (DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective (up from GBX 3,470 ($45.34)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,162.65 ($41.33).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,407 ($44.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,370 ($44.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, with a total value of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 279 shares of company stock valued at $855,245.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

