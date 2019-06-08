DigitalNote Market Cap Achieves $11.53 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $334,805.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.01103668 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008918 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000571 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

