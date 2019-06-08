Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 7,691.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smart Global alerts:

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $43,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $239,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,381 shares of company stock valued at $590,727 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Smart Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $18.76 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a return on equity of 61.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-grows-holdings-in-smart-global-holdings-inc-sgh.html.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.