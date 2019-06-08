DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

DREAM Unlimited stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.48. The firm has a market cap of $776.54 million and a P/E ratio of 76.32. DREAM Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$6.54 and a 12 month high of C$10.16.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

