DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DSV AS/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.