Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,282,000 after purchasing an additional 210,597 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

