Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 55.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 478,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,195 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

In related news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $353,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,354 shares of company stock worth $5,642,219. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of OMC opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

