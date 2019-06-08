eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.13 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $1,820.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.01470895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001704 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001451 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00060865 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

