Editas Medicine (EDIT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $41.43.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 7.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

