Einsteinium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.16 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $25.28 million and $9.16 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01483313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001691 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00060867 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001305 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,700,502 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

