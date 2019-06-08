Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $627.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

