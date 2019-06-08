Electra Private Equity (ELTA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 407 at HSBC

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) had its target price reduced by HSBC from GBX 423 ($5.53) to GBX 407 ($5.32) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ELTA stock opened at GBX 360.50 ($4.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. Electra Private Equity has a 1-year low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.54).

Electra Private Equity Company Profile

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

