Enbridge (ENB) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enbridge from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut Enbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.64.

TSE ENB opened at C$47.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$39.40 and a 52 week high of C$51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.94.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$12.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.50%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$390,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,069,839.30.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

