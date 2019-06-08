Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$390,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,069,839.30.

Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,806. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.94. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$39.40 and a 52 week high of C$51.22.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$12.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

