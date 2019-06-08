Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.75 Billion

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to report $14.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.10 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $14.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year sales of $57.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.35 billion to $59.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.13 billion to $60.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $20,824,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $5,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.06. 10,230,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654,558. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

