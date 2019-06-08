Enjin Coin One Day Volume Reaches $10.48 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001973 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin, Liqui and Tidex. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $119.96 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin's launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,551,985 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, Tidex, Coinrail, OKEx, HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, AirSwap, COSS, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

