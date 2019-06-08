Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 821 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.22.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $173.97 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

